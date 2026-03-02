Left Menu

Protect Your Ears: Expert Warnings on Noise-Induced Hearing Loss

Experts warn that excessive exposure to loud sounds can cause irreversible hearing loss. Using audio devices at reduced volume and taking breaks can prevent damage. Awareness of preventable hearing loss causes and early detection in children are crucial for better auditory health outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 23:02 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 23:02 IST
  • India

Experts at AIIMS-Delhi have emphasized the rising threat of noise-induced hearing loss due to excessive exposure to loud music and sounds. Highlighting the irreparable nature of such damage, they called for preventive measures on World Hearing Day.

Dr. Kapil Sikka noted the gradual progression of hearing decline due to loud noises, often unnoticed until extensive damage occurs. He, along with his colleagues, proposes keeping personal audio device volumes below 60% and taking regular breaks to prevent cumulative hearing loss.

The urgent need for early detection of hearing loss, especially in newborns and children, was underscored. Dr. Rakesh Kumar highlighted AIIMS-Delhi's universal neonatal hearing screening program, which facilitates early treatment possibilities, including cochlear implants for profound cases. The theme "From Communities to Classrooms - Hearing Care for All Children" emphasizes essential early interventions for optimal child development.

