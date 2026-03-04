Left Menu

US Maternal Mortality Sees Slight Drop: A Glimpse into 2024 Trends

In 2024, the US witnessed a slight reduction in maternal mortality, marking a downward trend from previous years. Despite this progress, disparities remain, particularly affecting Black women and older mothers. The decline partially stems from improved care and the waning impact of COVID-19.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-03-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:36 IST
US Maternal Mortality Sees Slight Drop: A Glimpse into 2024 Trends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In 2024, US maternal mortality experienced a modest decline, with 649 women dying during or shortly after childbirth, according to a report by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This represents a small decrease from the 669 deaths recorded in 2023 and marks continued improvement since the peak levels of 2021.

Eugene Declercq of Boston University highlighted that provisional data for 2025 looks promising. However, he cautioned that these numbers often change due to adjustments in death records. The CDC observed that while the decline is welcome, maternal mortality rates in the US still rank among the highest in wealthy nations, with significant racial disparities.

The report emphasized the ongoing challenges faced by minority communities, revealing that in 2024, the Black maternal death rate was over three times that of white and Hispanic women. Additionally, women over 40 were more than three times as likely to die compared to their younger counterparts, underscoring the need for continued focus on maternal health improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Kerala Drug Bust

Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Kerala Drug Bust

 India
2
Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensions

Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensio...

 India
3
Oscar Piastri: Cooling Home Grand Prix Expectations Amid McLaren Challenges

Oscar Piastri: Cooling Home Grand Prix Expectations Amid McLaren Challenges

 Global
4
Iran Conflict Sparks Sporting Chaos

Iran Conflict Sparks Sporting Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026