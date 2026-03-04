US Maternal Mortality Sees Slight Drop: A Glimpse into 2024 Trends

In 2024, US maternal mortality experienced a modest decline, with 649 women dying during or shortly after childbirth, according to a report by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This represents a small decrease from the 669 deaths recorded in 2023 and marks continued improvement since the peak levels of 2021.

Eugene Declercq of Boston University highlighted that provisional data for 2025 looks promising. However, he cautioned that these numbers often change due to adjustments in death records. The CDC observed that while the decline is welcome, maternal mortality rates in the US still rank among the highest in wealthy nations, with significant racial disparities.

The report emphasized the ongoing challenges faced by minority communities, revealing that in 2024, the Black maternal death rate was over three times that of white and Hispanic women. Additionally, women over 40 were more than three times as likely to die compared to their younger counterparts, underscoring the need for continued focus on maternal health improvements.

