Victoria Pioneers Work-from-Home Legislation

Victoria is set to enact legislation granting employees the right to work from home two days a week. The law, effective September 1, applies to all workplaces. Premier Jacinta Allan supports this move, emphasizing its benefits for families. Small businesses have until 2027 to comply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 11:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Australian state of Victoria is making waves with its plan to introduce groundbreaking legislation that grants employees the legal right to work from home two days a week.

This law, set to take effect on September 1, empowers all employees capable of remote work, irrespective of their workplace's size. Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan champions this move, highlighting how it benefits families by saving time and money, and promoting workforce participation among parents.

The legislation, aimed at enhancing the state's Equal Opportunity Act, will be proposed in the Victorian parliament in July. It includes provisions for dispute resolution and provides small businesses, with fewer than 15 employees, an extended period until July 2027 to adhere to the new rules.

