Left Menu

EU Expects Exemption from New U.S. Import Tariffs

The European Union anticipates an exemption from the upcoming U.S. global import tariffs increase to 15%. Bloomberg News reports assurances from the U.S. that the EU’s 10% tariff would be maintained. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed the impending tariff hike, though Reuters couldn't verify these claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 19:50 IST
EU Expects Exemption from New U.S. Import Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is optimistic about gaining an exemption from the upcoming increase in U.S. global import tariffs, set to rise to 15%. Sources cited by Bloomberg News indicate the U.S. has assured the EU that its current 10% tariff rate will continue.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed the matter on Wednesday, indicating that President Donald Trump's decision could be enacted as soon as this week, escalating the tariffs temporarily from 10% to 15%.

Verification of these developments by Reuters remains pending, as the news agency has yet to confirm Bloomberg's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

Dollar Dips as Middle East Peace Prospects Rise

 Global
2
Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

Pakistan Unites for Peace Amid Regional Unrest

 Pakistan
3
Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

Turkey Prepares for Potential Influx of Iranian Refugees

 Turkey
4
Trump's Federal Workforce Slimdown: A Year of Downsizing

Trump's Federal Workforce Slimdown: A Year of Downsizing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026