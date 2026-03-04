EU Expects Exemption from New U.S. Import Tariffs

The European Union is optimistic about gaining an exemption from the upcoming increase in U.S. global import tariffs, set to rise to 15%. Sources cited by Bloomberg News indicate the U.S. has assured the EU that its current 10% tariff rate will continue.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent addressed the matter on Wednesday, indicating that President Donald Trump's decision could be enacted as soon as this week, escalating the tariffs temporarily from 10% to 15%.

Verification of these developments by Reuters remains pending, as the news agency has yet to confirm Bloomberg's report.

(With inputs from agencies.)