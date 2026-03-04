New Zealand Prepares Evacuation Measures Amid Middle East Tensions
New Zealand dispatches two Defense Force C-130J Hercules aircraft to the Middle East to potentially evacuate citizens due to conflicts disrupting travel. Around 3,000 New Zealanders are currently in the region. The government advises citizens to shelter in place and awaits decisions on aircraft deployment.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
New Zealand is taking proactive measures by dispatching two Defense Force C-130J Hercules aircraft to the Middle East, prepared to facilitate the evacuation of New Zealanders amid escalating regional tensions.
Foreign Minister Winston Peters emphasized the volatile and dangerous situation, stressing the country's commitment to assisting its citizens. The move comes as many areas face disrupted travel and airport closures, including major hubs like Dubai.
The government, acknowledging the complex security environment and closed airspace, advises New Zealanders to either shelter in place or seize safe opportunities to leave. Deployment decisions for the aircraft are still pending.
