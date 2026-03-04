Left Menu

Scrupulous Compliance: U.S. Use of Lajes Airbase

The United States' use of the Lajes airbase in the Azores islands adheres strictly to legal and agreed-upon standards, as stated by Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro. Access for U.S. aircraft is permitted for defensive objectives, emphasizing necessity and targeting military threats.

The United States' usage of the Lajes airbase, situated in the Azores islands, is in strict adherence to legal agreements and regulations, according to Portuguese Prime Minister Luis Montenegro.

Addressing the parliament on Wednesday, Montenegro confirmed that permissions for U.S. aircraft to operate from the base were issued solely for defensive reasons.

This access is determined by necessity and is directed explicitly against military targets, underscoring the strategic importance of the base.

