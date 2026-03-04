Left Menu

Iran's Intelligence Signals Openness for Talks Amidst Rising Tensions

Iran's Ministry of Intelligence reportedly expressed openness to talks with the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to end ongoing conflict, according to New York Times. Despite Iranian denials, Western and Middle Eastern sources hinted at possible negotiations, though skepticism remains among Washington officials regarding the willingness of both nations.

According to the New York Times, Iran's Ministry of Intelligence has expressed willingness to open discussions with the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to end hostilities. This potential engagement was reportedly communicated through an unnamed country's spy agency.

The information comes amidst heightened tensions following joint U.S.-Israel military strikes on Iran. A source from Iran's intelligence ministry has dismissed the newspaper's report as unfounded, describing it as part of a psychological warfare campaign.

While Iran's United Nations envoy in Geneva ruled out talks for now, the development reveals underlying geopolitical complexities, with skepticism prevailing among Washington officials regarding the feasibility of immediate negotiations.

