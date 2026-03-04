Left Menu

Chandrabu Naidu's Vision for Andhra Pradesh's Economic Revival

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu announces over six lakh jobs created in the past 21 months, primarily in MSMEs and government sectors. Naidu promises a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047 and assures universal healthcare. He criticizes the previous YSRCP regime and vows to rectify past mistakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 04-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 21:07 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu showcased the state's economic progress in the past 21 months, highlighting over six lakh jobs created across various sectors. Addressing the Assembly, Naidu detailed employment opportunities in MSMEs and government positions, aiming to exceed a target of 20 lakh jobs.

Naidu announced plans for state development, including Visakhapatnam's emergence as an IT hub, with Google's $15 billion data centre marking India's largest FDI. He emphasized investment drives and infrastructure developments, foreseeing Andhra Pradesh as a $2.4 trillion economy by 2047.

Accusing the previous YSRCP governance of economic decline, Naidu promised to enhance the education system and tackle the alleged largest liquor scam. Following a tragic fireworks factory incident, the CM assured compensation for victims and stern action against responsible parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

