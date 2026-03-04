Airlines Resume Operations as Israel Reopens Skies

In a significant development, airlines in Israel are gearing up to resume operations, as the country's airspace is expected to gradually reopen this week. Ben Gurion International Airport, a key hub near Tel Aviv, will see the first phase of this plan implemented on Wednesday, allowing one passenger flight per hour to land.

Israir, one of Israel's smaller carriers, has announced plans to initiate five flights to Ben Gurion from key European cities including Rome, Berlin, and Athens on Thursday. Meanwhile, Arkia, its counterpart, will commence services from Rome on Thursday and increase flights from Athens and Larnaca on Friday.

El Al Israel Airlines, the national flag carrier, is set to conduct rescue flights from over 20 international cities, including major hubs like New York and London, to repatriate approximately 40,000 stranded passengers. Amidst this flux, airlines have temporarily suspended ticket sales to accommodate those affected by previous flight cancellations.