Formula One's Record-Breaking Global Reach: A Live Viewing Surge

Formula One has reported its largest total audience in five years, driven by a significant increase in live viewership, as revealed by Nielsen Sports.

The report highlights a cumulative audience of 1.83 billion in the last season, marking a 6.8% increase compared to 2024. McLaren's triumph and Lando Norris' victory over Max Verstappen are notable highlights from the thrilling season.

Nielsen's UK and Ireland sports market lead, Andy Milnes, emphasized the shift from merely reaching audiences to harmonizing content across platforms. The dominance of traditional linear broadcasters remains, yet online viewership has nearly doubled over five years, proving Formula One's expansive global influence.