Maharashtra Takes Action Against IVF Center Malpractices

In a decisive move, the Maharashtra government has announced the formation of flying squads to oversee IVF and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) centers, aiming to root out malpractices. This initiative comes in response to a female egg smuggling scandal that recently came to light in Badlapur, Thane district.

The operation involved luring impoverished women into the racket with promises of quick money. Maharashtra's MoS for Home, Yogesh Kadam, revealed the plan in the council, highlighting the collaboration between the state's Home and Health departments to establish joint efforts in regular monitoring of the facilities.

Kadam confirmed that stringent measures have been initiated, including raids that resulted in the seizure of medicines worth Rs 10 lakh and other incriminating materials. Authorities have identified suspects and are advancing an in-depth investigation. A district-level committee incorporating local women representatives will also be established to reinforce social considerations.

