Breakthrough Study: GLP-1 Drugs Reduce Substance Use Disorders in Diabetic Veterans

A large study of U.S. military veterans revealed that GLP-1 diabetes drugs, like Ozempic and Mounjaro, can significantly reduce substance use disorders. These medications demonstrate a surprising protective effect across multiple addictive substances, presenting a potential new avenue for addiction treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 05:02 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 05:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Recent research indicates that GLP-1 diabetes medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro may significantly curb the development of substance use disorders in patients, according to a major study involving U.S. military veterans. The findings suggest a broad protective role against addictions like cocaine, opioids, and nicotine.

Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly from the VA Saint Louis Health Care System, leading the published study in The BMJ, highlighted the drug's unique efficacy across diverse substances. Utilizing the U.S. Veterans Affairs database, researchers examined patients treated with GLP-1 and compared results against those using SGLT-2 inhibitors, noting significant reductions in addiction-related risks.

The study reported that participants on GLP-1 drugs had notably lower odds of developing new substance use disorders and hospital visits linked to existing conditions. However, questions remain about the drugs' long-term efficacy on brain adaptation, prompting further investigation into their potential uses in addiction medicine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

