Breakthrough Study: GLP-1 Drugs Reduce Substance Use Disorders in Diabetic Veterans

Recent research indicates that GLP-1 diabetes medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro may significantly curb the development of substance use disorders in patients, according to a major study involving U.S. military veterans. The findings suggest a broad protective role against addictions like cocaine, opioids, and nicotine.

Dr. Ziyad Al-Aly from the VA Saint Louis Health Care System, leading the published study in The BMJ, highlighted the drug's unique efficacy across diverse substances. Utilizing the U.S. Veterans Affairs database, researchers examined patients treated with GLP-1 and compared results against those using SGLT-2 inhibitors, noting significant reductions in addiction-related risks.

The study reported that participants on GLP-1 drugs had notably lower odds of developing new substance use disorders and hospital visits linked to existing conditions. However, questions remain about the drugs' long-term efficacy on brain adaptation, prompting further investigation into their potential uses in addiction medicine.

