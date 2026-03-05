Osstem Implant's Global Dental Domination
Osstem Implant is rapidly working towards being the top global dental company. With expanded production bases in Brazil, Korea, the USA, and China, and strict quality standards, the company aims for innovation and growth, targeting 3 trillion KRW in sales by 2028.
Osstem Implant, acclaimed as the world leader in dental implants by sales volume, is ambitiously advancing to cement its status as the 'Global No. 1 Dental Company'. The key to this ambition lies in its expanding global manufacturing capabilities and stringent quality management.
The company has recently achieved a significant milestone by launching its Brazilian production facility, completing the 'Global 4-Region Manufacturing Belt', alongside established operations in Korea, the USA, and China. With an annual output exceeding 22 million sets, Osstem is well-positioned to meet burgeoning global demand.
Furthering its innovation goals, Osstem completed the 'Triple Tower', an R&D hub, in Songdo, Korea, investing heavily in next-gen technology. Strategic acquisitions and expansions strengthen its foothold in the Americas as they aim to hit 3 trillion KRW in sales by 2028.
