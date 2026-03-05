Osstem Implant's Global Dental Domination

Osstem Implant, acclaimed as the world leader in dental implants by sales volume, is ambitiously advancing to cement its status as the 'Global No. 1 Dental Company'. The key to this ambition lies in its expanding global manufacturing capabilities and stringent quality management.

The company has recently achieved a significant milestone by launching its Brazilian production facility, completing the 'Global 4-Region Manufacturing Belt', alongside established operations in Korea, the USA, and China. With an annual output exceeding 22 million sets, Osstem is well-positioned to meet burgeoning global demand.

Furthering its innovation goals, Osstem completed the 'Triple Tower', an R&D hub, in Songdo, Korea, investing heavily in next-gen technology. Strategic acquisitions and expansions strengthen its foothold in the Americas as they aim to hit 3 trillion KRW in sales by 2028.

