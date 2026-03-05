Amit Shah’s Odisha Visit: Boosting Security and Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to touch down in Bhubaneswar on Thursday evening for a two-day tour of Odisha. During his visit, he will engage in numerous official commitments, including the CISF Raising Day ceremony in Cuttack district.

On Friday, Shah will lay the foundation stones for key infrastructural developments, such as the National Forensic Sciences University and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Khurda. He is also scheduled to inaugurate a sulphuric acid plant and focus on several initiatives aimed at youth empowerment and farmers' welfare.

In preparation for his visit, Odisha authorities have amplified security measures, with the designation of a 5-km 'No Drone Zone' surrounding the CISF campus in Mundali. These efforts ensure the safety and peace during Shah's high-profile engagements in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)