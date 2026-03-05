The Cascades Neopolis: A New Benchmark for Urban Luxury Living in Hyderabad

GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP's 'The Cascades Neopolis' has been recognized as the Developer of the Year in the 'Residential' category at the prestigious Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards in Hyderabad. The project distinguishes itself with its expansive scale, wellness-focused design, and international collaborations.

Located in Hyderabad's prime Neopolis corridor, The Cascades Neopolis brings luxury living to new heights with 1,189 meticulously designed residences. The development, comprising five towers, boasts architecture and amenities that incorporate global expertise and sustainable practices, including WELL Pre-Certification and IGBC Platinum status.

The project is also noted for its seamless integration of architecture, technology, and lifestyle features, such as sky lounges and panoramic elevators, offering residents a blend of tranquility and modern sophistication. This recognition underscores the development's commitment to elevating Hyderabad's residential living standards.