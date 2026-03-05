Left Menu

The Cascades Neopolis: A New Benchmark for Urban Luxury Living in Hyderabad

The Cascades Neopolis by GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP wins Developer of the Year in 'Residential' at Realty+ Awards in Hyderabad. This luxury residential project, featuring 1,189 homes and innovative design, stands out for its scale, wellness approach, and global partnerships, marking a significant leap in Hyderabad's real estate landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks Infra LLP's 'The Cascades Neopolis' has been recognized as the Developer of the Year in the 'Residential' category at the prestigious Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards in Hyderabad. The project distinguishes itself with its expansive scale, wellness-focused design, and international collaborations.

Located in Hyderabad's prime Neopolis corridor, The Cascades Neopolis brings luxury living to new heights with 1,189 meticulously designed residences. The development, comprising five towers, boasts architecture and amenities that incorporate global expertise and sustainable practices, including WELL Pre-Certification and IGBC Platinum status.

The project is also noted for its seamless integration of architecture, technology, and lifestyle features, such as sky lounges and panoramic elevators, offering residents a blend of tranquility and modern sophistication. This recognition underscores the development's commitment to elevating Hyderabad's residential living standards.

