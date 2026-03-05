India's Premier B2B Marketing Event Unveils Groundbreaking Insights

Bengaluru is all set to host the 3rd Annual B2B World Summit & Awards on March 20, 2026, recognized as India's largest platform for B2B marketing leaders. This landmark event aims to empower the marketing community with cutting-edge insights and connections essential for thriving in today's dynamic business environment.

A pivotal feature of the 2026 edition will be the unveiling of the Marketing SquareUp report, India's inaugural data-driven B2B marketing study. This comprehensive analysis, driven by insights from over 325 CMOs, explores marketing's growing influence on revenue growth, AI integration, and strategic priorities for B2B enterprises.

The summit also includes the much-anticipated B2B Marketing Awards, celebrating excellence across diverse categories from demand generation to AI adoption. As marketing transitions into a crucial growth engine, the event underscores a new era of collaboration and innovation within India's B2B marketing sphere.

(With inputs from agencies.)