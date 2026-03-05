Left Menu

Chile Becomes First in Americas to Eliminate Leprosy: WHO

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:20 IST
Chile Becomes First in Americas to Eliminate Leprosy: WHO
Image Credit: X(@WHO)

Chile has been officially verified as the first country in the Americas—and the second worldwide—to eliminate leprosy, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced.

The milestone follows more than three decades without locally transmitted cases, reflecting sustained public health efforts, strong disease surveillance and universal access to care.

Historic Public Health Achievement

Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, was first recorded in Chile in the late 19th century on Rapa Nui (Easter Island). While cases were historically limited on mainland Chile, sporadic introductions occurred and were contained through isolation and treatment.

The last locally acquired case was detected in 1993, and no local transmission has been reported for over 30 years.

“This landmark public health achievement is a powerful testament to what leadership, science and solidarity can accomplish,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Chile’s elimination of leprosy sends a clear message to the world: with sustained commitment and universal access to care, we can consign ancient diseases to history.”

Continuous Surveillance Despite Low Cases

Even after local transmission ended, Chile maintained strict surveillance and reporting systems.

Leprosy remained a notifiable disease, monitored through:

  • Mandatory case reporting

  • Integrated national surveillance systems

  • Continuous clinical readiness across the health sector

Between 2012 and 2023, Chile reported 47 cases, all of which were imported rather than locally transmitted.

Independent Verification Process

At the request of Chile’s Ministry of Health, WHO and PAHO convened an independent expert panel in 2025 to verify whether elimination had been achieved and could be sustained.

The panel reviewed:

  • Epidemiological data

  • National surveillance systems

  • Case management protocols

  • Long-term sustainability plans

The assessment confirmed no local transmission and validated Chile’s ability to detect and respond to imported cases.

“This milestone reflects decades of sustained public health efforts, including prevention strategies, early diagnosis, effective treatment and continuous follow-up,” said Chile’s Health Minister Ximena Aguilera.

Integrated Health System and Patient Care

Chile’s health system relies on an integrated care model to ensure early detection and treatment.

Primary health centres act as the first point of contact, referring suspected cases to specialist dermatology services for diagnosis and treatment.

The system emphasizes:

  • Early detection and treatment

  • Disability prevention

  • Physiotherapy and rehabilitation services

  • Holistic support to promote social inclusion

Health professionals also receive regular training aligned with WHO’s “Towards Zero Leprosy” strategy.

A Regional Milestone

PAHO Director Dr Jarbas Barbosa said Chile’s achievement sends a powerful signal to the Americas.

“Chile’s achievement demonstrates that eliminating leprosy is achievable,” he said.

“Diseases strongly linked to vulnerable conditions can be eliminated, helping break the cycle between disease and poverty.”

Since 1995, PAHO and WHO have provided free multidrug therapy (MDT) to countries across the Americas, including Chile. The treatment has been essential in curing patients and preventing disability.

Sustaining Elimination

Health officials emphasized that elimination does not mean the disease has disappeared permanently.

Chile will continue to:

  • Maintain sensitive surveillance systems

  • Report cases to WHO

  • Preserve clinical expertise to identify rare imported cases

The verification panel also recommended establishing a national referral centre and expanding training through the WHO Academy to ensure long-term preparedness.

Chile’s success highlights how strong health systems, sustained political commitment and equitable access to care can eliminate diseases historically associated with poverty and social exclusion.

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils Stylish Side-by-Side Refrigerator Range in India

Toshiba Unveils Stylish Side-by-Side Refrigerator Range in India

 India
2
Party Turmoil: CPI(M) Expels Former MLA Amidst Accusations and Allegations

Party Turmoil: CPI(M) Expels Former MLA Amidst Accusations and Allegations

 India
3
Railway Revolution: Mizoram's Journey to Connectivity and Growth

Railway Revolution: Mizoram's Journey to Connectivity and Growth

 India
4
Protests Erupt Over Smart Meter Installations in Himachal Pradesh

Protests Erupt Over Smart Meter Installations in Himachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026