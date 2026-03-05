Chile Becomes First in Americas to Eliminate Leprosy: WHO

Chile has been officially verified as the first country in the Americas—and the second worldwide—to eliminate leprosy, the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) announced.

The milestone follows more than three decades without locally transmitted cases, reflecting sustained public health efforts, strong disease surveillance and universal access to care.

Historic Public Health Achievement

Leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, was first recorded in Chile in the late 19th century on Rapa Nui (Easter Island). While cases were historically limited on mainland Chile, sporadic introductions occurred and were contained through isolation and treatment.

The last locally acquired case was detected in 1993, and no local transmission has been reported for over 30 years.

“This landmark public health achievement is a powerful testament to what leadership, science and solidarity can accomplish,” said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

“Chile’s elimination of leprosy sends a clear message to the world: with sustained commitment and universal access to care, we can consign ancient diseases to history.”

Continuous Surveillance Despite Low Cases

Even after local transmission ended, Chile maintained strict surveillance and reporting systems.

Leprosy remained a notifiable disease, monitored through:

Mandatory case reporting

Integrated national surveillance systems

Continuous clinical readiness across the health sector

Between 2012 and 2023, Chile reported 47 cases, all of which were imported rather than locally transmitted.

Independent Verification Process

At the request of Chile’s Ministry of Health, WHO and PAHO convened an independent expert panel in 2025 to verify whether elimination had been achieved and could be sustained.

The panel reviewed:

Epidemiological data

National surveillance systems

Case management protocols

Long-term sustainability plans

The assessment confirmed no local transmission and validated Chile’s ability to detect and respond to imported cases.

“This milestone reflects decades of sustained public health efforts, including prevention strategies, early diagnosis, effective treatment and continuous follow-up,” said Chile’s Health Minister Ximena Aguilera.

Integrated Health System and Patient Care

Chile’s health system relies on an integrated care model to ensure early detection and treatment.

Primary health centres act as the first point of contact, referring suspected cases to specialist dermatology services for diagnosis and treatment.

The system emphasizes:

Early detection and treatment

Disability prevention

Physiotherapy and rehabilitation services

Holistic support to promote social inclusion

Health professionals also receive regular training aligned with WHO’s “Towards Zero Leprosy” strategy.

A Regional Milestone

PAHO Director Dr Jarbas Barbosa said Chile’s achievement sends a powerful signal to the Americas.

“Chile’s achievement demonstrates that eliminating leprosy is achievable,” he said.

“Diseases strongly linked to vulnerable conditions can be eliminated, helping break the cycle between disease and poverty.”

Since 1995, PAHO and WHO have provided free multidrug therapy (MDT) to countries across the Americas, including Chile. The treatment has been essential in curing patients and preventing disability.

Sustaining Elimination

Health officials emphasized that elimination does not mean the disease has disappeared permanently.

Chile will continue to:

Maintain sensitive surveillance systems

Report cases to WHO

Preserve clinical expertise to identify rare imported cases

The verification panel also recommended establishing a national referral centre and expanding training through the WHO Academy to ensure long-term preparedness.

Chile’s success highlights how strong health systems, sustained political commitment and equitable access to care can eliminate diseases historically associated with poverty and social exclusion.