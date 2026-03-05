Delhi's EWS Healthcare Mandate: A Commitment to Equitable Access

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has mandated that private hospitals adhere to rules providing free treatment for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) across the city. This directive aims to ensure eligible EWS patients receive necessary medical care on time.

To combat negligence, Singh has threatened strict action against hospitals failing to comply. He highlighted the Delhi administration's commitment to equitable healthcare access under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership. In 2025-26, private hospitals in Delhi treated nearly 875,000 EWS patients.

Improvements include an income eligibility increase, an online portal for real-time bed occupancy checks, and strengthened referrals between government and private hospitals. Enhanced transparency and inspections guarantee adherence to free EWS treatment mandates.

