Delhi's EWS Healthcare Mandate: A Commitment to Equitable Access

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh emphasizes strict compliance with norms mandating free treatment for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) in private hospitals. The initiative aims to ensure appropriate healthcare for EWS patients through monitoring, increased transparency, and a referral system, enhancing accessibility for economically vulnerable families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 19:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 19:24 IST
Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh has mandated that private hospitals adhere to rules providing free treatment for the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) across the city. This directive aims to ensure eligible EWS patients receive necessary medical care on time.

To combat negligence, Singh has threatened strict action against hospitals failing to comply. He highlighted the Delhi administration's commitment to equitable healthcare access under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's leadership. In 2025-26, private hospitals in Delhi treated nearly 875,000 EWS patients.

Improvements include an income eligibility increase, an online portal for real-time bed occupancy checks, and strengthened referrals between government and private hospitals. Enhanced transparency and inspections guarantee adherence to free EWS treatment mandates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

