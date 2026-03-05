Current Health Headlines: New Moves in Medical Education, Drug Production, and FDA Warnings

In a bid to update medical education, a quarter of U.S. medical schools will be enhancing their nutrition courses this fall as part of a deal with President Donald Trump's administration. This initiative is a component of the Make America Healthy Again agenda aimed at fostering better eating habits.

South Africa is partnering with local and international organizations to initiate the domestic production of Gilead Sciences' HIV prevention drug, lenacapavir. This move seeks to boost drug availability where it is most needed, ensuring safety and affordability in production.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has once again reprimanded Novo Nordisk for misleading advertisements related to its diabetes medication, Ozempic. This highlights ongoing scrutiny over pharmaceutical advertising, as it marks the second warning to the Danish company in under a month.

(With inputs from agencies.)