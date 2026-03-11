Left Menu

Federal Vaccine Panel Shifts Stance on COVID mRNA Vaccines

A federal vaccine advisory panel has halted plans to attack COVID mRNA vaccines. The initiative, championed by some of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s advisers, aimed at potentially stopping the recommendation of mRNA shots, is no longer proceeding, according to sources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:56 IST
Federal Vaccine Panel Shifts Stance on COVID mRNA Vaccines
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Washington Post has reported that a significant vaccine advisory panel at the federal level has stopped pursuing a potential attack on COVID mRNA vaccines. This decision marks a pivotal moment in vaccine guidance.

Spearheaded by advisers to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the proposed halt in recommending the mRNA vaccines was under consideration. However, the plans have now been shelved, according to insiders.

The move highlights the ongoing debates around mRNA vaccines as part of COVID-19 immunization strategies. It remains to be seen how this decision will impact public health policies moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026