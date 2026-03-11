Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde Discharged After Successful Treatment
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde has been discharged from Sawai Man Singh Hospital following successful treatment for a fever and discomfort. Initially admitted to the ICU due to a suspected urinary infection, Bagde's condition was monitored by a multidisciplinary team. Doctors have advised routine rest post-discharge.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:17 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde was released from the Sawai Man Singh Hospital today after a successful treatment for fever and discomfort, which also included symptoms indicating a urinary infection.
He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit on Tuesday under a multidisciplinary medical team after experiencing restlessness during a routine visit.
Described as stable throughout his hospital stay, Governor Bagde was advised routine rest after a final evaluation. With his condition having improved, doctors deemed it fit to discharge him.
(With inputs from agencies.)