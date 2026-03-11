Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde Discharged After Successful Treatment

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde was released from the Sawai Man Singh Hospital today after a successful treatment for fever and discomfort, which also included symptoms indicating a urinary infection.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit on Tuesday under a multidisciplinary medical team after experiencing restlessness during a routine visit.

Described as stable throughout his hospital stay, Governor Bagde was advised routine rest after a final evaluation. With his condition having improved, doctors deemed it fit to discharge him.

