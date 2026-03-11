Kauvery Cancer Conclave: Advancing Gynaecological Cancer Care
The Kauvery Cancer Institute hosted the Kauvery Cancer Conclave, a significant one-day academic event focusing on gynaecological cancers. The conclave included expert discussions, panel sessions, and interactive programs aimed at enhancing knowledge and collaboration among healthcare professionals in oncology.
The Kauvery Cancer Institute successfully hosted the Kauvery Cancer Conclave, a pivotal meeting aimed at advancing understanding and collaboration in managing gynaecological cancers.
The event featured scientific sessions dedicated to endometrial, ovarian, cervical, and vulvar cancers, highlighting evolving treatment methods and latest oncology advancements.
Over 250 attendees, including medical experts and students, participated in panel discussions and an academic quiz, fostering a dynamic exchange of knowledge and experiences in cancer care management.