Left Menu

Kauvery Cancer Conclave: Advancing Gynaecological Cancer Care

The Kauvery Cancer Institute hosted the Kauvery Cancer Conclave, a significant one-day academic event focusing on gynaecological cancers. The conclave included expert discussions, panel sessions, and interactive programs aimed at enhancing knowledge and collaboration among healthcare professionals in oncology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:22 IST
Kauvery Cancer Conclave: Advancing Gynaecological Cancer Care
  • Country:
  • India

The Kauvery Cancer Institute successfully hosted the Kauvery Cancer Conclave, a pivotal meeting aimed at advancing understanding and collaboration in managing gynaecological cancers.

The event featured scientific sessions dedicated to endometrial, ovarian, cervical, and vulvar cancers, highlighting evolving treatment methods and latest oncology advancements.

Over 250 attendees, including medical experts and students, participated in panel discussions and an academic quiz, fostering a dynamic exchange of knowledge and experiences in cancer care management.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026