Left Menu

Global Bond Markets in Turmoil as Iran Conflict Sparks Energy Price Surge

The global bond markets are experiencing significant stress due to escalating oil prices triggered by the Iran war. Short-dated bond yields have skyrocketed, with central banks abandoning plans for rate cuts and considering hikes instead. Energy prices are volatile, impacting bond markets in Europe and the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:26 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:26 IST
Global Bond Markets in Turmoil as Iran Conflict Sparks Energy Price Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global bond markets faced intense selling pressure on Wednesday as the conflict in Iran escalated, causing oil prices to soar and forcing traders to reassess expectations around central bank interest rate policies.

Short-term bond yields, responsive to interest rate expectations, saw a sharp rise as bond prices dropped in the eurozone and the UK, with US yields also climbing. Experts suggest the ongoing conflict is likely to lead to sustained high oil prices, compelling central banks to take a more hawkish stance.

Reports of disrupted oil flows and infrastructure attacks have fueled energy price increases, impacting bond yields globally. The situation is compounded in Europe, where market liquidity issues and lingering economic vulnerabilities exacerbate movements in bond markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
3
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026