Global Bond Markets in Turmoil as Iran Conflict Sparks Energy Price Surge
The global bond markets are experiencing significant stress due to escalating oil prices triggered by the Iran war. Short-dated bond yields have skyrocketed, with central banks abandoning plans for rate cuts and considering hikes instead. Energy prices are volatile, impacting bond markets in Europe and the US.
Global bond markets faced intense selling pressure on Wednesday as the conflict in Iran escalated, causing oil prices to soar and forcing traders to reassess expectations around central bank interest rate policies.
Short-term bond yields, responsive to interest rate expectations, saw a sharp rise as bond prices dropped in the eurozone and the UK, with US yields also climbing. Experts suggest the ongoing conflict is likely to lead to sustained high oil prices, compelling central banks to take a more hawkish stance.
Reports of disrupted oil flows and infrastructure attacks have fueled energy price increases, impacting bond yields globally. The situation is compounded in Europe, where market liquidity issues and lingering economic vulnerabilities exacerbate movements in bond markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
