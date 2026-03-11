Left Menu

Odisha Revolutionizes Food Access with Innovative Rice ATMs

The Odisha government is launching rice ATMs in several districts to improve access to grains for ration card holders. This initiative, sponsored by the UN World Food Programme, has already dispensed large quantities of rice and aims to increase nutritional security for underprivileged communities.

In a groundbreaking move, the Odisha government is set to introduce rice ATMs across four districts, aiming to streamline grain access for underserved populations. This announcement was made by Food Supply and Consumer Welfare Minister KC Patra in the assembly on Wednesday.

Marking a significant step in combating food insecurity, Odisha's first rice ATM began operations in 2024 at Bhubaneswar's Mancheswar area. Since its launch, over 20,000 ration card holders have benefitted, withdrawing a substantial 3,800 quintals of rice.

Brought to fruition through a partnership with the UN World Food Programme, these ATMs offer 24/7 access to crucial staples, requiring beneficiaries to authenticate their identity using Aadhaar. Despite its success, no allocation has been earmarked for the rice ATMs in the 2025-26 budget.

