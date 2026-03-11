Collaborative Effort to Tackle Childhood Obesity in India

The WHO Foundation and Novo Nordisk have embarked on a joint mission to combat the growing issue of childhood obesity in India through the launch of a new initiative. The collaboration aims to deliver financial support for obesity prevention and bolster health-system readiness as part of a larger program integrated within schools.

Aligning with the Indian government's Ayushman Bharat School Health and Wellness Programme and WHO's Health Promoting Schools framework, the project seeks to tackle the rising rates of childhood obesity that lead to severe health issues such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes. By focusing on promoting early-life healthy environments and integrating health education in schools, the initiative hopes to instill lifelong healthy habits in children.

Anil Soni, CEO of the WHO Foundation, emphasized the pivotal role schools play in prevention, stating that health screenings and education must be part of daily school activities. Meanwhile, Mr. Vikrant Shrotriya of Novo Nordisk highlighted the importance of equipping youth with the knowledge and habits necessary for maintaining health. The partnership underscores a concerted effort to tackle the obesity crisis head-on, fostering awareness and encouraging a healthy lifestyle from an early age.

