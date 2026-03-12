Tragedy Unfolds: Milk Adulteration Claims 13 Lives in East Godavari

The death toll in the suspected milk adulteration case in East Godavari has climbed to 13, with seven individuals currently receiving treatment. Officials revealed that the cluster of cases was first detected on February 22 after elderly residents in the area experienced symptoms of anuria, vomiting, abdominal pain, and acute renal issues, leading to hospitalization.

Residents from Chowdeswaranagar and Swaroopanagar fell ill after reportedly consuming adulterated milk. Authorities suspect milk contamination as the cause, initiating an extensive, coordinated response involving multiple departments. Elevated levels of blood urea and serum creatinine found during medical examinations suggest possible toxic exposure.

The milk, supplied by Varalakshmi Milk Dairy, was halted after affecting nearly 106 families. Emergency medical camps and Rapid Response Teams have been deployed. Investigations are ongoing, with samples sent for analysis. Officials have detained suspect Addala Ganeswararao and sealed the dairy unit linked to the supply.

