Australia Considers Stricter Regulations on Infant Formula Marketing

The Australian government's latest move to potentially regulate infant formula marketing could signify a major shift towards supporting breastfeeding initiatives. A consultation paper has been released, inviting public submissions, following revelations of decreasing breastfeeding rates across the country.

The original voluntary agreement, which discouraged formula marketing for infants under 12 months, has seen its expiration and with it, increased scrutiny on advertising tactics. Brands have been accused of leveraging parents' fears and uncertainties through targeted digital campaigns that highlight nutritional claims, which may confuse consumers about the benefits of formula versus breastfeeding.

Critics argue that advertising practices, such as featuring images of very young toddlers or associating with trusted retailers, only exacerbate these concerns. The Australian government is currently considering various legislative options to mitigate these issues, drawing on extensive research into how formula ads are targeting parents online.

(With inputs from agencies.)