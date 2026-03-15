Assam's Healthcare Revolution: From Congress Corruption to BJP Transformation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah leveled serious allegations against the Congress, claiming the party misused Rs 150 crore annually from Assam's healthcare budget during its 15 years in power.

Shah praised the BJP's decade of governance, highlighting the transformation of the state's healthcare system under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, noting new projects worth Rs 2,092 crore in development.

In an apparent dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Shah criticized his recent actions and emphasized the importance of respecting democratic institutions like Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)