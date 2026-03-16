Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Hospital Fire Claims Lives

In the early hours, a catastrophic fire engulfed the trauma care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital, turning hope into despair as at least 10 patients died. The fire broke out around 2.30 am, and relatives faced tragic scenes of death amid smoke-filled corridors.

Power outages preceded the blaze that exposed ICU patients to suffocating smoke, leading to desperate rescue attempts by medical staff and hospital attendants. Allegations of delayed emergency response, faulty fire systems, and tragic patient losses haunt the hospital community.

The fire's suspected origin—an electrical short circuit—highlights vulnerabilities in hospital safety protocols. Affected families, searching for answers amid loss, raised concerns over the efficiency of fire safety measures and the swift response of the fire brigade.

(With inputs from agencies.)