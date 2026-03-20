Punjab Government Announces Major Health Initiatives: A Leap Towards Accessible Healthcare

In a bid to overhaul the health sector, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday unveiled a series of initiatives designed to enhance healthcare accessibility across the state. Announcing 100 new 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to become operational this month, the CM stated plans for an additional 400 clinics.

Mann criticized previous administrations for neglecting healthcare while highlighting his government's focus on it. He revealed advancements in medical education with tenders completed for new colleges at Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur and land secured for a college in Malerkotla. Moreover, the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana promises cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh per family.

The Chief Minister noted high public trust in these clinics, already visited by over five crores people. With funds earmarked for ongoing and future schemes, Mann's government aims to provide top-tier healthcare, employing tech for early disease detection. The state's focus is to make healthcare universally accessible and satisfactory.

(With inputs from agencies.)