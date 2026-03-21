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Call for Justice: IMA Urges Kerala for Tougher Sentencing in Doctor's Murder Case

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) finds the life sentence for Dr. Vandana Das's murderer insufficient and urges the Kerala government to seek harsher punishment. The IMA and Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association highlight safety deficiencies for healthcare workers, proposing specific measures to protect hospital environments and personnel from violence and attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-03-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 17:32 IST
Call for Justice: IMA Urges Kerala for Tougher Sentencing in Doctor's Murder Case
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has expressed dissatisfaction with the life sentence given for the murder of Dr. Vandana Das, urging the Kerala government to appeal for a harsher penalty.

The IMA called the verdict a setback for healthcare workers, demanding stronger protection for hospital environments through improved legal frameworks.

Despite welcoming the court's decision, the Kerala Government Medical Officers' Association cited existing safety measures' inadequacies and recommended urgent improvements to prevent violence against medical staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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