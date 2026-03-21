Life Sentence in Tragic Hospital Murder Case

In a grim conclusion to a shocking murder case, a Kerala court has handed down a life sentence to G Sandeep for the murder of Dr. Vandana Das. The incident, which unfolded at a taluk hospital in May 2023, rocked the local community and highlighted grave concerns about healthcare safety.

The Kollam Additional District and Sessions Court sentenced Sandeep to a cumulative 30-year term for various offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Post this duration, his life sentence for the murder will commence. Special Public Prosecutor Prathap G Padickal confirmed the sentences to the media.

Dr. Das, a promising young doctor serving as a house surgeon, was fatally attacked by Sandeep while he was in police custody for medical treatment. The brutal attack at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital took place despite the presence of police officers, sparking widespread outrage and calls for improved security measures within healthcare facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)