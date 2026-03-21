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Life Sentence for Teacher in Shocking Hospital Murder of Dr. Vandana Das

A school teacher named G Sandeep was sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of Dr. Vandana Das at a hospital in Kollam, India. The prosecution plans to appeal for a death penalty, as the victim's family expresses dissatisfaction and intends to seek a harsher sentence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kollam | Updated: 21-03-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 12:42 IST
Life Sentence for Teacher in Shocking Hospital Murder of Dr. Vandana Das
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A school teacher, G Sandeep, was sentenced to life in prison for the shocking murder of Dr. Vandana Das inside a Kollam hospital. The verdict, delivered by the Kollam Additional District and Sessions Court, includes a 30-year sentence for various offenses.

The prosecution announced plans to appeal, seeking a death penalty for the accused, as Dr. Das' family expressed dissatisfaction with the current sentence. The victim's father stated that while the verdict was somewhat relieving, it did not feel like complete justice.

Dr. Das was killed in May 2023 by Sandeep, who attacked her with surgical scissors while receiving medical treatment. As a result, Sandeep faces charges under the Indian Penal Code and the local violence prevention act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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