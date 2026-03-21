Chilly Winds and Rain Sweep North India Amid Temperature Fluctuations

North India, including states like Rajasthan and Himachal Pradesh, experienced a blend of weather conditions with rainfall and temperature variances. In Delhi, a foggy morning accompanied by chilly winds marked the day as temperatures plunged to 13 degrees Celsius, a significant 3.5 degrees below the norm, before later rising.

The national capital noted an increase in the maximum temperature to 27.4 degrees Celsius, influenced by persistent winds. Despite the rise, the previous day marked the coldest March day in six years. The weather in Delhi appears to be a mix, with meteorologists predicting light rain and thunderstorms in the coming days.

Other north Indian states had varied weather as well. Himachal Pradesh saw heavy snowfall in its high-altitude areas, while Rajasthan recorded significant rainfall in regions like Mandawa. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow maintained cooler temperatures with minimal rainfall. The weather remains unpredictable, with significant shifts anticipated soon.