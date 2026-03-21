Rajesh Ramesh Dominates Indian Open with Stellar Performance
Rajesh Ramesh from Tamil Nadu emerged victorious in the 400m men's Race A at the Indian Open, clocking a remarkable 45.26 seconds. This triumph marks a significant comeback following his sidelining from the 2024 Paris Olympics due to injuries. Vithya Ramraj triumphed in the women's 400m race from Tamil Nadu.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
In a stunning display at the Indian Open's season opener, Tamil Nadu's Rajesh Ramesh clinched the gold in the men's 400m Race A with an impressive time of 45.26 seconds, surpassing his previous personal best.
Ramesh's victory marks a triumphant return after injury setbacks post the 2024 Paris Olympics, demonstrating his resilience and strength in the sport.
In the women's category, Tamil Nadu's Vithya Ramraj excelled in the 400m Race A, finishing in 53.31 seconds. Competitors across both categories displayed exceptional talent, underscoring the depth of the field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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