Telangana's Urban Leap: Leading India's Urbanization Wave

Telangana is poised to outpace the national average in urbanization, with over 50% of its population expected to live in urban areas by 2026, according to the state's Socio Economic Outlook. This trajectory positions Telangana significantly ahead in urban development compared to the national projection.

The state's innovative use of technology in urban governance is exemplified by the AI-driven BuildNow platform. Launched in 2025, this next-generation platform reduces bureaucratic delays and sets a national benchmark in building scrutiny by completing reviews exceptionally swiftly.

The application of advanced technologies like AI and LiDAR showcases Telangana's leadership role in transforming urban administration, aiming to ensure transparency, enhance service delivery, and foster economic growth amid rapid urbanization.