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Telangana's Urban Leap: Leading India's Urbanization Wave

Telangana is ahead of the national average in urbanization with over 50% urban population projected by 2026. The BuildNow platform, leveraging AI, enhances urban governance by swiftly processing building permits and approvals, setting a benchmark in India. Telangana's use of technology outlines its path toward advanced urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 21-03-2026 20:14 IST
Telangana's Urban Leap: Leading India's Urbanization Wave
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Telangana is poised to outpace the national average in urbanization, with over 50% of its population expected to live in urban areas by 2026, according to the state's Socio Economic Outlook. This trajectory positions Telangana significantly ahead in urban development compared to the national projection.

The state's innovative use of technology in urban governance is exemplified by the AI-driven BuildNow platform. Launched in 2025, this next-generation platform reduces bureaucratic delays and sets a national benchmark in building scrutiny by completing reviews exceptionally swiftly.

The application of advanced technologies like AI and LiDAR showcases Telangana's leadership role in transforming urban administration, aiming to ensure transparency, enhance service delivery, and foster economic growth amid rapid urbanization.

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