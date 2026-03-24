Left Menu

Decisive Moves in Nagaland's Fight Against Tuberculosis

A senior health official stresses the importance of early diagnosis and quality treatment in eradicating tuberculosis. Expanded diagnostic facilities and portable X-ray machines are enhancing detection efforts in Nagaland. The National TB Elimination Programme offers free treatment and supports patients through Ni-kshay Mitras. Emphasis is placed on early screening and preventing drug resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:00 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:00 IST
Decisive Moves in Nagaland's Fight Against Tuberculosis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Early diagnosis and quality treatment are pivotal in the ongoing fight to end tuberculosis, a senior health official declared at a World Tuberculosis Day event. Dr. Keveduyi Theyo, Mission Director of the National Health Mission Nagaland, outlined efforts under the National TB Elimination Programme to expand diagnostic capabilities.

The programme has successfully deployed molecular diagnostic tools like CBNAAT and Truenat machines across almost every health block in Nagaland. Additionally, ultra-portable X-ray machines are now operational in all districts, improving early detection and treatment access.

Free treatment and nutritional support are available for both drug-sensitive and drug-resistant TB patients. Dr. Theyo also highlighted the crucial role of Ni-kshay Mitras in patient support, advocating for early screenings and treatment adherence to avoid drug-resistant strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

Bias in AI isn’t a flaw but a system of control

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026