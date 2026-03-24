Decisive Moves in Nagaland's Fight Against Tuberculosis

Early diagnosis and quality treatment are pivotal in the ongoing fight to end tuberculosis, a senior health official declared at a World Tuberculosis Day event. Dr. Keveduyi Theyo, Mission Director of the National Health Mission Nagaland, outlined efforts under the National TB Elimination Programme to expand diagnostic capabilities.

The programme has successfully deployed molecular diagnostic tools like CBNAAT and Truenat machines across almost every health block in Nagaland. Additionally, ultra-portable X-ray machines are now operational in all districts, improving early detection and treatment access.

Free treatment and nutritional support are available for both drug-sensitive and drug-resistant TB patients. Dr. Theyo also highlighted the crucial role of Ni-kshay Mitras in patient support, advocating for early screenings and treatment adherence to avoid drug-resistant strains.

(With inputs from agencies.)