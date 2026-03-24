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Expired Drugs Scandal at Civic Hospital

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation has discovered expired medicines at Sir D M Petit Hospital, resulting in issued notices to responsible officials. An inquiry, led by Additional Commissioner Deepak Sawant, found improper storage and expired drugs mingling with valid stock. No expired medicines were distributed to patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:48 IST
Expired Drugs Scandal at Civic Hospital
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  • India

The Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation has taken swift action following the discovery of expired medicines at its civic hospital. The revelations came after an inspection conducted in response to media reports of expired stock at Sir D M Petit Hospital.

An inquiry team, headed by Additional Commissioner Deepak Sawant, found that drugs were not stored correctly, and expired medicines were kept alongside valid ones. A total of ten types of expired drugs were identified during the inspection.

In response, the corporation has issued notices to the officials responsible for this oversight and announced that further action will be taken. It was clarified that while expired drugs were in stock, they had not been distributed to patients relying on outpatient services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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