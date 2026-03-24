Drone Attack in Lviv Injures Two, Damages UNESCO Site

A rare daylight drone attack by Russia has struck a residential building in the historic center of Lviv, Ukraine, according to local officials. The attack resulted in injuries to two people.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi confirmed the incident and shared images of the flames consuming the damaged building on Telegram.

The regional governor noted that the assault also affected a UNESCO World Heritage Site, intensifying the situation in the already tense region.

(With inputs from agencies.)