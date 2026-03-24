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Drone Attack in Lviv Injures Two, Damages UNESCO Site

A Russian drone struck a residential building in Lviv, Ukraine, injuring two individuals and damaging a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The attack occurred in broad daylight and emergency services have been deployed. Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi shared images of the fire engulfing the building.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:17 IST
Drone Attack in Lviv Injures Two, Damages UNESCO Site
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A rare daylight drone attack by Russia has struck a residential building in the historic center of Lviv, Ukraine, according to local officials. The attack resulted in injuries to two people.

Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi confirmed the incident and shared images of the flames consuming the damaged building on Telegram.

The regional governor noted that the assault also affected a UNESCO World Heritage Site, intensifying the situation in the already tense region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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