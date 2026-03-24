India Navigates Turbulence in Trade Amidst West Asia Tensions

The government is closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical tensions in West Asia and the Gulf, which are affecting India's trade and shipping routes.

Disruptions in maritime and air cargo routes, increased freight costs, and financial stress due to longer transit periods are significant challenges. The impact is felt across various sectors, including agriculture, textiles, and engineering products.

In response, the government is focusing on trade facilitation, logistics support, and stakeholder engagement to mitigate the effect on exports. Despite these challenges, India's exports have shown resilience, growing steadily in challenging conditions.