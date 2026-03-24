Kerala's Cyber Battle Against Misinformation

The state of Kerala is embroiled in a controversy following the emergence of an Election Commission letter that mistakenly featured the seal of the BJP Kerala unit. This clerical error has spurred political dispute and led to prompt action by the authorities.

After the CPI(M) highlighted the issue on the social media platform X, the Election Commission clarified that the seal confusion was a clerical slip-up, which was immediately rectified. The official involved has since been suspended.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Police's cyber wing is aggressively tackling misinformation related to this issue. The operation aims to prevent the misuse of digital platforms to spread misleading information that could compromise electoral integrity. Citizens have been urged to trust only verified sources of information.

(With inputs from agencies.)