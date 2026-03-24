Romelu Lukaku Withdraws from Belgium's U.S. Tour

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium's leading scorer, will not accompany the national team on their U.S. tour for World Cup preparation matches in Atlanta and Chicago. Instead, Lukaku has opted to concentrate on improving his fitness levels.

The Belgian Football Association confirmed this decision, stating that Lukaku aims to optimize his physical readiness after battling injuries throughout the season. This absence means he will miss Saturday's match against the U.S. and the subsequent friendly with Mexico.

Lukaku's last appearance was in Belgium's 4-3 victory against Wales in June during World Cup qualifiers, where he scored. He has since missed six international games. The 32-year-old has also had limited playtime with his club Napoli.