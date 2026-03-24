Left Menu

Romelu Lukaku Withdraws from Belgium's U.S. Tour

Belgium's star striker, Romelu Lukaku, announced his withdrawal from upcoming World Cup warm-up matches in the U.S. to focus on his fitness. Despite a record of 89 goals, Lukaku has been plagued with injuries and played minimally for Napoli this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 24-03-2026 21:58 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 21:58 IST
Romelu Lukaku Withdraws from Belgium's U.S. Tour
Romelu Lukaku
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Romelu Lukaku, Belgium's leading scorer, will not accompany the national team on their U.S. tour for World Cup preparation matches in Atlanta and Chicago. Instead, Lukaku has opted to concentrate on improving his fitness levels.

The Belgian Football Association confirmed this decision, stating that Lukaku aims to optimize his physical readiness after battling injuries throughout the season. This absence means he will miss Saturday's match against the U.S. and the subsequent friendly with Mexico.

Lukaku's last appearance was in Belgium's 4-3 victory against Wales in June during World Cup qualifiers, where he scored. He has since missed six international games. The 32-year-old has also had limited playtime with his club Napoli.

TRENDING

1
Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Security Funding

Trump Demands Citizenship Proof for Voter Registration Before Homeland Secur...

 United States
2
Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Dollar Set for Rebound Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

Kim Jong Un Reassumes Role Amid North Korea's Constitutional Deliberations

 Global
4
Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

Saliba's Injury Opens Doors for Lacroix in France Squad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026