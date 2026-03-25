Emergency Response to Gas Leak at Sion Hospital
A gas pipeline leakage at Sion Hospital in Mumbai led to an emergency response late Tuesday night. The incident involved a Mahanagar Gas Ltd pipeline, prompting the dispatch of fire engines and police for safety. The leak occurred near Gate No. 1 close to the hospital's college building.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:17 IST
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A gas pipeline leakage was detected within Sion Hospital's premises in Central Mumbai late Tuesday, prompting an emergency response by local authorities.
The leakage, originating from a pipeline owned by Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL), was reported to the Mumbai Fire Brigade near Gate No. 1, close to the college building within the hospital's campus around 11 p.m.
Emergency response teams, including four fire engines, police, and MGL personnel, were swiftly dispatched to the scene to manage the situation and ensure safety in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)