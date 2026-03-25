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Sarah Mullally: Breaking Barriers as First Female Archbishop

Sarah Mullally is set to make history as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury, leading the spiritual lives of 85 million Anglicans around the globe. Despite criticism from some conservative factions, her enthronement ceremony will symbolize unity within the church, reflecting Anglicanism's diversity and global influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 06:32 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 06:32 IST
Sarah Mullally: Breaking Barriers as First Female Archbishop

Sarah Mullally is poised to make history as she becomes the Church of England's first female Archbishop of Canterbury. Her enthronement ceremony will take place at Canterbury Cathedral on Wednesday, blending tradition with global symbolism.

The event, marked by its diverse representation, will signify the beginning of Mullally's public ministry. The former nurse and civil servant is set to lead 85 million Anglicans worldwide, seated in the historic 13th-century Chair of St Augustine.

Although criticized by some conservative Anglican factions, Bishop Nicholas Baines acknowledges that Archbishop Sarah offers a fresh opportunity for dialogue, highlighting her unique gifts and experience amidst ongoing church debates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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