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Tragedy Strikes as Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Delhi

Two passengers lost their lives and 23 others sustained injuries when a sleeper bus overturned near Delhi's Karol Bagh. The accident, reported at 1.10 am, prompted a swift response from the Delhi Fire Services. The injured, arriving from Jaipur, were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 08:08 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 08:08 IST
Tragedy Strikes as Sleeper Bus Overturns Near Delhi
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A tragic accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday when a sleeper bus overturned near Delhi's Karol Bagh area, resulting in the death of two passengers and injuring at least 23 others. The Delhi Fire Services received an emergency call at 1.10 am, and two fire service vehicles were dispatched to the scene to begin rescue operations immediately.

The bus, which originated from Jaipur, met with the accident shortly after arriving in Delhi. The injured passengers were promptly transported to various hospitals for medical attention, according to an official statement. The severity of injuries and other details remain under investigation.

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges related to road safety and emergency response in urban centers. Authorities have been alerted, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available.

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