Breakthrough DNA Strategy Revives Antibiotic Effectiveness

Researchers at IIT Bombay have pioneered a new DNA-based strategy to combat drug-resistant bacteria, rejuvenating the efficacy of antibiotics in the process. This innovative approach addresses the growing crisis of antimicrobial resistance that threatens healthcare worldwide.

Under the leadership of Prof Ruchi Anand and Prof P I Pradeepkumar, the initiative utilizes short DNA sequences called aptamers to block the enzymes aiding bacteria in resisting antibiotics. Unlike traditional drugs, these aptamers are more stable, easier to modify, and have shown promise in laboratory assays, although their application within bacteria remains complex.

To overcome these hurdles, the team has experimented with a liposome-based delivery system, enhancing the stability and effectiveness of the DNA aptamers. If developed further, this method could be used alongside existing antibiotics to restore their potency, although animal studies and pharmacokinetic analyses are still required. Prof Anand emphasizes the potential to re-sensitize older antibiotics, marking a significant step forward in medical treatments.