Omang Dodum's Brilliance Leads India to Semifinals Thrashing Pakistan 3-0

India's young football squad, led by Omang Dodum, delivered a commanding 3-0 victory over Pakistan, ensuring their place in the semifinals of the SAFF U-20 Championship.

The match commenced dramatically at the National Football Stadium, with Vishal Yadav setting an early advantage. His impressive play, coupled with Gurnaj Singh's assist, gave India the lead.

Pakistan had their chances, but India's defense, particularly goalkeeper Suraj Aheibam, held firm. Dodum's exceptional second-half performance, including a crucial brace, sealed the win. The team will now face Bangladesh to conclude their group stage.