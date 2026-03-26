Trump's New Move to Support American Farmers Amid Biofuel Decisions

President Donald Trump has revealed that his administration will announce new measures to aid American farmers this Friday. The announcement follows Trump's remarks at a cabinet meeting where he mentioned the unfair treatment U.S. farmers have received from certain countries.

Sources indicate that the Trump administration plans to release its 2026-27 biofuel blending obligations soon. This move, however, is not expected to materially deviate from the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) proposals prior to tensions with Iran.

This biofuel decision surfaces at a critical time for both the oil and farming sectors. The White House is navigating the delicate task of addressing the pressures from refiners worried about the impact on gasoline prices and farmers relying on increased biofuel demand to sustain crop markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)