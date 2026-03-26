Trump Challenges Iran: Deal or Devastation
President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, urging the country to abandon its nuclear ambitions and pursue diplomatic negotiations with the U.S. Trump emphasized the need for a deal during a White House Cabinet meeting, warning Iran of further strikes if they refuse.
President Donald Trump issued a stark ultimatum to Iran on Thursday, calling on the nation to engage in diplomatic negotiations or face additional military strikes from the U.S. and Israel.
During a White House Cabinet meeting, Trump emphasized that Iran has the opportunity to permanently abandon its nuclear ambitions and join a new path forward. He warned that failure to comply would lead to severe consequences, stating, "We're their worst nightmare. In the meantime, we'll just keep blowing them away."
Despite a senior Iranian official describing Washington's proposal as "one-sided and unfair," Trump noted that dialogues are ongoing. He characterized the Iranians as "great negotiators," although he expressed uncertainty about reaching a final agreement that would open the Strait of Hormuz and curb Tehran's military aims.
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