Allegations and Accusations Fuel Nemom Election Drama
The BJP in Kerala has accused Minister V Sivankutty of fielding a fake candidate to compete against BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the Nemom assembly. Sivankutty allegedly used his position improperly to influence voters. The BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India regarding this issue.
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- India
In a dramatic turn of events in Kerala's Nemom assembly constituency, the BJP has accused Minister V Sivankutty of fielding a local CPI(M) leader as a misleading candidate against BJP representative Rajeev Chandrasekhar.
The BJP claims the election process has been compromised, filing a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India against Sivankutty for allegedly misusing official resources to sway voters.
S Suresh, general secretary of the BJP in Kerala, attributed these actions to pre-poll tactics and highlighted potential alliances between CPI(M), Congress, and other parties aimed at countering the BJP's development narrative.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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