Allegations and Accusations Fuel Nemom Election Drama

In a dramatic turn of events in Kerala's Nemom assembly constituency, the BJP has accused Minister V Sivankutty of fielding a local CPI(M) leader as a misleading candidate against BJP representative Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The BJP claims the election process has been compromised, filing a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India against Sivankutty for allegedly misusing official resources to sway voters.

S Suresh, general secretary of the BJP in Kerala, attributed these actions to pre-poll tactics and highlighted potential alliances between CPI(M), Congress, and other parties aimed at countering the BJP's development narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)