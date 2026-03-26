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Allegations and Accusations Fuel Nemom Election Drama

The BJP in Kerala has accused Minister V Sivankutty of fielding a fake candidate to compete against BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the Nemom assembly. Sivankutty allegedly used his position improperly to influence voters. The BJP has filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India regarding this issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:46 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:46 IST
Allegations and Accusations Fuel Nemom Election Drama
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In a dramatic turn of events in Kerala's Nemom assembly constituency, the BJP has accused Minister V Sivankutty of fielding a local CPI(M) leader as a misleading candidate against BJP representative Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

The BJP claims the election process has been compromised, filing a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India against Sivankutty for allegedly misusing official resources to sway voters.

S Suresh, general secretary of the BJP in Kerala, attributed these actions to pre-poll tactics and highlighted potential alliances between CPI(M), Congress, and other parties aimed at countering the BJP's development narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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